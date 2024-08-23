Vehicle Rolls Over In Crash On Route 9 In Irvington

The crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 20 just before 7 p.m., when two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and South Broadway (Route 9) in Irvington, the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department said on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The drivers were able to get themselves out of the vehicles and were later evaluated by EMS crews.

After around 45 minutes, all of the debris from the crash was cleaned from the roadway, the department said.

