Vehicle Rolls Over In Crash On Route 9 In Irvington

Crews had to clean debris from a busy Westchester roadway following a two-vehicle crash that left one car flipped on its side. 

One vehicle flipped on its side after the crash. 

 Photo Credit: Irvington Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 20 just before 7 p.m., when two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and South Broadway (Route 9) in Irvington, the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department said on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The drivers were able to get themselves out of the vehicles and were later evaluated by EMS crews. 

After around 45 minutes, all of the debris from the crash was cleaned from the roadway, the department said. 

