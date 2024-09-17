Stolen Ambulance Rams Police Cruisers Before Crashing In Irvington

The incident began on Tuesday, Sept. 17 just before 3:30 a.m., when police in Irvington learned that officers from several jurisdictions were chasing after an ambulance stolen from New Rochelle, according to Irvington Police.

During this pursuit, the driver of the stolen ambulance rammed several police vehicles, the department said, adding that Irvington officers responded to Broadway (Route 9) in preparation as the chase neared the village.

When the ambulance entered Irvington while traveling south on Broadway, it reached the curve near Dows Lane known as Reeds Hill, and lost control, hitting a utility pole and rolling over before finally coming to a rest.

There, officers took the driver into custody before taking them to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Irvington Police did not release the suspect's name.

As a result of the crash, Broadway was closed to traffic for a period of time before being eventually reopened in a limited capacity. Utility crews later responded to the scene to make emergency repairs to a damaged pole and wires.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Irvington Police at 914-591-8080.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.