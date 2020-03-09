COVID-19: Columbia, Hofstra Cancel Classes

As the number of novel coronavirus cases has climbed to more than 100 in New York, two universities in the metropolitan area have suspended classes.

Hofstra University said it has cancelled in-person classes for the week.

Columbia University has suspended in-person classes for Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 because a member of the Columbia community has been quarantined after COVID-19 exposure. It will then shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week.

Here are the announcements.

Hofstra:

Hofstra University is cancelling in-person classes for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday, March 9, with spring break for main campus undergraduate and graduate classes beginning as scheduled on Saturday, March 14.

All classwork will be made up and a new schedule will be announced soon.

In the meanwhile, all non-residential students should remain at home.

For residential students, all regular services will be made available.

Zucker School of Medicine students should await further word from their deans’ office on potential alternatives to class.

Columbia:

Because a member of the Columbia community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), classes are suspended on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.

This suspension of activities will allow for preparation to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week.

No Columbia student, faculty, or staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

For students, all upcoming travel outside the United States organized, led, or financed by Columbia is suspended until further notice.

The events policy has been updated to strongly discourage nonessential events of more than 25 people on all of our campuses.

