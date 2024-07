The incident happened on Thursday, July 4 just after 4 p.m., when the rollercoaster at Waterfront Park in Dobbs Ferry derailed, according to the Dobbs Ferry Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

First responders soon arrived at the park and assessed a five-year-old patient. Luckily though, they were not injured.

The ride was then stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the derailment was not released.

