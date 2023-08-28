Retired Educator To Fill In For Superintendent On Medical Leave At Irvington School District

Longtime educator Joel Adelberg has been appointed as acting superintendent of the Irvington Union Free School District and will fill in for Kristopher Harrison, who is out on medical leave, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 28.

Adelberg, who has an educational career spanning over 40 years and served as the superintendent of the Bedford Central School District before retiring, was appointed as acting superintendent during the Irvington school board's special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

He will begin in the role on Monday, Aug. 28.

"I am excited to meet our students and partner with an exceptional faculty, staff, and leadership team," Adelberg said of his appointment, adding, "I know the commitment of the Irvington community to the care of all of its students, and I am excited about the opportunity to get to know the community and continue the legacy of excellence that Dr. Harrison has fostered and will continue to grow as he is able to return. I am honored to lead the district in his absence.”

Harrison has been unable to serve in his role of superintendent because of a "personal health matter," district officials said. The date of his return is uncertain and his absence will continue into the school year, which led to Adelberg's appointment.

During his more than 40-year career, Adelberg also worked as an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, college adjunct professor, high school principal, and high school social studies teacher.

He holds numerous professional awards and honors, district officials said.

