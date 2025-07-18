Restaurant Set In Train Car To Open Under New Name In Irvington: 'Natural Next Step'

The team behind Club Car Grille in Irvington, located at 6 South Broadway, announced on Friday, July 18, that the restaurant will soon reopen as Cifone’s, an Italian restaurant and bar led by new managing partner Michael Cifone.

The transition marks the next step for the eatery, which opened in May 2024 and quickly became a neighborhood favorite for its cozy atmosphere and inventive American menu.

Club Car Grille, which is set in a mid-20th-century railcar, will remain open until Thursday, July 31. Cifone’s is targeting a September 2025 opening.

“Club Car Grille has thrived because of the community that supports it,” said co-owner Matt Kay, who added, “This move is a natural next step, not a farewell, but a concept years in the making.”

Cifone and Kay, both Westchester natives who grew up in Dobbs Ferry, are longtime friends and collaborators. Their shared vision for the space focuses on seasonality, family-friendly dining, and a vibrant bar and cocktail program.

The new menu will spotlight classic Italian dishes, with a warm and welcoming atmosphere that remains true to the building’s unique charm.

“This felt like the right opportunity at the right time,” said Cifone, a 15-year Irvington resident and seasoned hospitality professional, who added, "Matt and I have worked together before, and we've always thought highly of each other as chefs and friends."

All Club Car Grille gift cards will be honored at Cifone’s once it opens.

The announcement comes nearly a year after Club Car Grille held its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce. Since then, it has earned praise for its eclectic menu, which ranged from filet mignon and lobster rolls to “chicken lollipops” and French onion grilled cheese, all served in a retro railcar setting that offered both charm and comfort.

Cifone’s is expected to build on that success while ushering in a new culinary era for the Irvington dining scene.

