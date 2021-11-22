'Overwhelming Evidence' Cited In Bombshell Assembly Report On Cuomo, With 12th Accuser Included

Embattled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons after the state Assembly Judiciary Committee reported on Monday, Nov. 22 that it found “overwhelming evidence” that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, despite his denials.

In the 60-page report, investigators concluded an eight-month impeachment investigation into Cuomo, who resigned over the summer amid multiple sexual harassment allegations, which included an alleged 12th victim that was unearthed by the Committee during the investigation.

According to the Committee, Cuomo "engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct.”

Among the new revelations released by the Committee in the new report was the 12th victim who alleges that the former governor kissed her on the mouth and “manhandled” her while visiting an upstate New York home that was damaged by floods.

The new legislative report states that Cuomo grabbed his victim's hand and kissed her on both cheeks without her consent when she was talking to the then-governor about the state of her flood-damaged home during the visit.

Cuomo, who has now been accused and found complicit of sexually harassing 12 women, including former staffers and state police troopers, resigned in August after New York Attorney General Letitia James - who is now running for the former governor’s seat - released a damning report regarding the governor and his workplace environment.

The investigation consisted of hundreds of interviews of relevant witnesses as well as a review of tens of thousands of documents, including emails, text messages, photographs, recordings of phone calls, social media accounts, and video recordings, the report said.

“We have reviewed the former governor’s challenges to the allegations, and nothing in his voluminous submissions can overcome the overwhelming evidence of his misconduct.”

Investigators also found that the Cuomo administration "was not fully transparent" with the public about the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19, and that out-of-facility deaths were intentionally left out of a published state Department of Health report, which Cuomo had a significant hand in editing and revising after he faced criticism for his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

“In the face of an impeachment trial, the former governor chose to resign, not to contest the available evidence and confront witnesses in that legal forum," the report states. "Having foregone that opportunity, he is not entitled to the production of any further evidence from this Committee.”

Investigators noted that despite publicly stating that they would comply with the process, the former governor has been difficult to work with during the investigation, producing only limited documents over several months.

“Nonetheless, at no time has the former Governor meaningfully complied with the Committee's requests or cooperated with its investigation,” the report states.

Cuomo’s administration has not yet addressed the release of the report publicly.

