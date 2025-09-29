Political Signs Reported Stolen From Property In Irvington: Could Result In Charges, Cops Say

The Irvington Police Department said Friday, Sept. 26, that they have received multiple reports of signs being removed from both public and private property.

Chief Francis Pignatelli reminded the community that damaging or removing signs without authorization is prohibited and may carry serious consequences.

“Removing or damaging signs without permission may constitute theft, criminal mischief, or, in some cases, violations of New York State Election Law,” police said.

The department urged residents to respect the rights of others to express their views and to refrain from interfering with signs.

“Engaging in this behavior could result in criminal charges. We ask for the cooperation of the entire community in ensuring that differing viewpoints can be expressed peacefully and that property rights are respected,” Pignatelli said.

More information about where the signs have been stolen from was not made public.

