Woman Accused Of Murdering 2-Year-Old Son Nabbed In Irvington, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Natalia Suero
Natalia Suero Photo Credit: Village of Irvington Police Department

A woman who was wanted in the murder of her 2-year-old son was apprehended in Westchester County following a traffic stop, police said. 

Natalia Suero, age 29, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, by Irvington Police, according to the Village of Irvington Police Department. 

Police said Suero pulled over for a red light traffic violation and was subsequently arrested on an active warrant for first-degree murder.

Suero was wanted by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for the murder of her son, Jonathan Suero.

Police said Jonathan was murdered on Saturday, March 12.

Suero was arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections to await extradition back to North Carolina, authorities said. 

