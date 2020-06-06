Scammer Steals Westchester Man's Identity In $20,000 Heist, Police Say

A fraudster took elaborate steps to steal the identity of a Westchester man and bilk him out of nearly $20,000, police said.

Investigators with the Scarsdale Police Department received a report of possible identity theft of a Lawrence Road resident who was notified by his bank that there had been fraudulent withdrawals that totaled $19,785.06 from several bank accounts on Friday, May 29.

Police said that after receiving texts from his bank of the suspicious activity with his accounts, he attempted to call his bank from his cellphone, but found that it was inoperable and unable to make outgoing calls.

When the victim used his home phone to contact his bank, he was notified that there had been four in-person withdrawals totaling nearly $20,000 from an out of state bank. The bank proceeded to deactivate the accounts following the call.

That same day, the Scarsdale resident contacted his cellphone provider, at which point he was advised that a new SIM card had been issued for his phone number and the original SIM card had been deactivated.

According to police, the identity theft victim closed all his accounts, new accounts were activated, and the fraudulent SIM card was deactivated. The investigation into the identity theft is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for any updates as information is made available.

