New Westchester Law Requires Gun Shop Owners Post Warnings

In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country, elected officials in Westchester took steps to help curtail the sale of potentially dangerous weapons in the county.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed legislation that will require the posting of notices warning of the dangers of weapons or firearms at the point of sale and at the point of the issuance of a firearm license.

The move comes following fatal shootings in Buffalo, Texas, Oklahoma, and other parts of the nation.

Latimer likened the new legislation to that of the Surgeon General's warning on cigarettes reminding people of the potential dangers of the product.

“We all know that the key driver of gun violence in the United States is the wide availability of firearms,” he announced. "When a gun is easily accessible, the risk of homicide, suicide, and unintentional shootings rises dramatically.

“We as a County are limited as to what we can do when it comes to preventing access to firearms, but as we banned the gun show at the County Center we can take steps to strip away the glorification of weapons.”

Under the new law, every person, firm, or corporation in Westchester that sells weapons will be required to post a notice where firearms are displayed.

“When we first began discussing this law a few years ago, I was stunned to learn of the sheer number of accidental deaths of children in homes that have guns,” Chairwoman Catherine Borgia stated. "I think that just a reminder of the safety necessary when people choose to have guns in their homes is so important.

“When my children were younger and we would go to houses for play dates, I would always ask 'Is there a gun in your house?' And more than a few parents say, 'Our kids don't know,’” she added. “But, they do know. This will be a valuable reminder for anyone who is a buyer of a weapon that safety measures are critical for the well-being of their own loved ones.”

Officials said that the signage will be required to be smaller than 24-point type and on paper at least 8 and 1/2 inches by 11 inches in bold print with this warning:

“ACCESS TO A WEAPON OR FIREARM IN THE HOME SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES THE RISK OF SUICIDE, HOMICIDE, DEATH DURING DOMESTIC DISPUTES AND UNINTENTIONAL DEATHS TO CHILDREN, HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS AND OTHERS. IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE IS EXPERIENCING DISTRESS AND/OR DEPRESSION, CALL THE CRISIS PREVENTION AND RESPONSE TEAM AT (914) 925-5959 or THE NATIONAL SUICIDE HOTLINE AT 988.”

The legislation passed the Westchester County Board of Legislature unanimously.

“We continue to be tragically reminded, day after day in this country, of the often fatal consequences that occur when guns are at hand,” Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson, the Chair of the Board’s Health Committee said in a statement. “This is especially true for someone suffering from mental illness or depression.

“Horrific incidents like the unthinkable mass murder of children in Uvalde make headlines, but so many gun deaths don't - in suicides or domestic disputes or accidents that decimate families,” Williams continued. “Warning labels won't end criminal gun violence, but hopefully will help buyers to be mindful of the dangers of bringing a gun home and be even more careful about where and how they store them.

“If something as simple as a warning sign can prevent one suicide, one domestic violence death, one accidental shooting, it is well worth it."

