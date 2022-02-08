Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Hudson Valley County Hit Hardest By Storm

Four days after a wintry storm rolled through the region, hundreds in the Hudson Valley are still without power.

In Ulster County, the area hit hardest by the storm, more than 1,900 Central Hudson customers were still reporting outages late Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, while there were 54 in Dutchess also left in the dark, according to the utility company.

“This has been a historic storm for Ulster County and we are extremely grateful for the tremendous efforts given by all of our municipal, county, and New York State partners,” Central Hudson Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations Ryan Hawthorne said.

“Their seamless collaboration and assistance has allowed us complete restorations safely and efficiently.”

As of 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, these outages were being reported in Ulster County:

Hurley: 457;

Rosendale: 324;

Rochester: 278;

Marbletown: 162;

Olive: 161;

Kingston City: 128;

Woodstock: 117;

Saugerties: 106;

Ulster: 51;

Esopus: 18;

Kingston Town: 9;

Wawarsing: 6;

New Paltz: 3.

In Dutchess, customers were still reporting outages in Clinton (50), Union Vale (2), and North East (2).

Complete restoration in Dutchess was expected by 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, while it was pending in Ulster County as crews work around the clock to make repairs.

"Our crews have made tremendous progress and will continue their efforts until the last customer is restored,” Hawthorne said.

“Once restoration is complete, we will shift our focus to conducting thorough sweeps of the area to address any lingering damage and reduce the potential for any additional outages. We once again thank our customers for their understanding.

In Ulster County, warming centers have been arranged for anyone in need at these locations:

Town Hall Way in Ulster Park in Esopus;

Andy Murphy Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston;

2nda Iglesia La Misión Church on Elemdorf Street in Kingston;

SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium on Hawk Drive;

Rosendale Re Center on Route 32;

Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center on Market Street in Saugerties;

456 Rock City Road in Woodstock.

Dry ice and bottled water distribution will also take place at Hurley Reformed Church, 15 Main St. in Hurley on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.