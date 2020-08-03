COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Five months to the day that Westchester saw its first positive COVID-19 case, the county has now administered more than 400,000 tests for the virus, with less than 10 percent coming back positive.

During his weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, Aug. 3, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the county has now administered 400,499 COVID-19 tests, with 36,014 (9 percent) testing positive.

In total, approximately 40 percent of the county has been tested, Latimer said.

“That is a significant percentage,” Latimer said. “Our testing day by day has been robust and that to some degree adds to the total number of positives, but of all those tests, less than 10 percent have been positive.

“A negative test doesn’t mean that you’re negative forever,” Latimer noted. “You could be exposed within hours of taking a test. The fact that the positive is under 10 percent is good, especially when you think back to when that number was as high as a third (testing positive).”

According to Latimer, there are currently 460 active cases, and there have been 1,146 COVID-19 fatalities. There have been three fatalities in each of the past two weeks in Westchester.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality as of Aug. 3:

Yonkers: 7,376 (103 active);

New Rochelle: 3,147 (30);

Mount Vernon: 2,792 (27);

White Plains: 1,995 (24);

Port Chester: 1,293 (15);

Greenburgh: 1,204 (20);

Ossining Village: 1,090 (15);

Peekskill: 1,023 (19);

Cortlandt: 912 (29);

Yorktown: 738 (12);

Mount Pleasant: 592 (7);

Mamaroneck Village: 471 (23);

Eastchester: 461 (3);

Harrison: 424 (15);

Sleepy Hollow: 413 (5);

Somers: 403 (4);

Scarsdale: 369 (5);

Dobbs Ferry: 331 (6);

Mount Kisco: 288 (3);

Bedford: 266 (2);

Rye City: 218 (3);

North Castle: 213 (8);

New Castle: 212 (4);

Elmsford: 211 (0);

Croton-on-Hudson: 209 (0);

Rye Brook: 188 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 176 (1);

Pelham: 168 (6);

Ossining Town: 158 (0);

North Salem: 148 (0);

Tuckahoe: 141 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 138 (1);

Pleasantville: 134 (8);

Pelham Manor: 120 (3);

Lewisboro: 118 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 111 (0);

Ardsley: 101 (3);

Irvington: 86 (1);

Bronxville: 85 (2);

Larchmont: 75 (5);

Buchanan: 39 (1);

Pound Ridge: 30 (1).

