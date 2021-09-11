Contact Us
COVID-19: Both NY, CT Get Poor Scores For Preventing Prisoners From Getting Virus, Study Says

Nicole Valinote
Fence
Fence Photo Credit: Image by ErikaWittlieb / Pixabay

New York and Connecticut both received low grades for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in state prisons, according to a criminal justice group.

WSHU Public Radio reported that both states received a score of F+, higher than the average of states graded by the Prison Policy Initiative. 

The news outlet said most states received a grade of F. New Jersey received a C, the highest score. 

The Prison Policy Initiative graded states on about 30 metrics, including vaccination efforts, WSHU reported.

Wanda Bertram, a member of the organization, told WSHU that Connecticut and New York released fewer people on parole last year than they did in 2019. 

She also said the vaccination rate of those behind bars in New York was just 40 percent.

