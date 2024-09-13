New Eatery Set In Train Car Off To Strong Start In Irvington

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Club Car Grille, located in Irvington-on-Hudson at 6 South Broadway (Route 9) will be thrown on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. by the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce.

The ceremony will celebrate the new eatery, which originally opened on Thursday, May 16, and has already made its mark on patrons.

The restaurant is located inside a mid-1900s train car, and it has a comfortable dining room and bar area with soft lighting and cozy banquettes. The tap room has wooden tables and four televisions for guests who want to watch the game while they eat.

As for the food, the menu is extensive and features classics such as burgers, pasta, filet mignon, and chicken; seafood such as salmon, lobster rolls, oysters, and mussels; and soups and salads.

The dinner menu also includes unique appetizers like "chicken lollipops," which are covered in Korean barbeque sauce, sesame seeds, and shaved scallions.

If you're more of a morning person, the restaurant also has a brunch menu with delectable offerings such as vanilla bean french toast, French onion grilled cheese, steak & eggs, and omelets.

Those who are a little more adventurous (and also don't mind spending more) can also indulge in a "Broadway Tower," consisting of four chilled shrimp, four littlenecks, and four oysters.

Co-owner Matt Kay expressed his joy at opening Club Car Grille along with Ron DiRusso:

"We are very excited to become part of the Village of Irvington community...Our goal is to provide a great product accompanied by attentive service to ensure an enjoyable dining experience for everyone," Kay said.

Those looking for more information about the restaurant can click here to visit its website.

