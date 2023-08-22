Mercy College Changes Name After 75 Years: 'Natural Evolution'

Mercy College, located in Dobbs Ferry, has changed its name to Mercy University, officials announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The name change, which has been approved by the New York State Board of Regents, reflects the institution's growth and comes as the university adds a School of Nursing to its offerings, which also include other schools of Liberal Arts, Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, and Social and Behavioral Sciences, school officials said.

The announcement also follows the arrival of Mercy's new president, Susan L. Parish.

"Becoming a university is the natural evolution for our institution, and firmly rooted in Mercy’s founding principles,” Parish said of the change, also adding, "Mercy University looks forward to the next 75 years of growth and enrichment, deepening our community ties, and finding new ways to push higher education forward to advance student success.”

Mercy University Board of Trustees Chairman Joe Gantz also commented on the change, calling it "monumental in Mercy’s history."

"Our unwavering commitment to the students we serve has brought Mercy to this moment and the college is poised to provide exceptional educational opportunities for generations to come," Gantz continued.

Originally founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, the university became a four-year institution offering baccalaureate programs in 1961 and expanded in the 1970s, becoming independent, non-sectarian, and co-educational while also doubling in size, and establishing branch campuses and extensions.

The university began offering its first doctoral program in 2006. It is now the region's largest private minority-serving institution and has over 73,000 alumni and over 8,000 current students, university officials said.

The name change even garnered a reaction from elected officials such as US Senator Chuck Schumer.

"This new chapter showcases Mercy's dedication to offering transformative education, marking a new era of education and empowerment," Schumer said.

All logos and signage across Mercy University campuses will now be updated to reflect the new name, officials said.

