These Westchester Playgrounds Will Reopen This Weekend

A dozen Westchester County playgrounds will reopen to the public, and will be sanitized twice daily due to COVID-19.

Each of the playgrounds, which will open on Saturday, Sept. 26, will be open from 8 a.m. until dusk each day.

The 12 parks are:

Blue Mountain in Peekskill

Croton Gorge in Cortlandt

Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson

George's Island in Montrose

Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla

Ridge Road in Hartsdale

Sprain Ridge in Yonkers

Saxon Woods in White Plains (Pictured)

V.E. Macy in Ardsley

Tibbetts Brook in Yonkers

Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River

Willson's Woods in Mount Vernon.

Parents are asked to follow these guidelines when bringing their children to play on the structures:

• Do not visit if you are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, or were recently (within 14 days) exposed to COVID-19.

• Do not use the playground if it appears crowded.

• Do wear a mask if you are over the age of two and able to medically tolerate when not able to maintain social distance.

• Do maintain at least six feet social distance from people you don’t live with.

• Do bring and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

