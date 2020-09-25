Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rivertowns Daily Voice
These Westchester Playgrounds Will Reopen This Weekend

Christina Coulter
Saxon Woods County Park in White Plains
Saxon Woods County Park in White Plains Photo Credit: Westchester County Parks

A dozen Westchester County playgrounds will reopen to the public, and will be sanitized twice daily due to COVID-19.

Each of the playgrounds, which will open on Saturday, Sept. 26, will be open from 8 a.m. until dusk each day.

The 12 parks are:

  • Blue Mountain in Peekskill
  • Croton Gorge in Cortlandt
  • Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson
  • George's Island in Montrose
  • Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla
  • Ridge Road in Hartsdale
  • Sprain Ridge in Yonkers
  • Saxon Woods in White Plains (Pictured)
  • V.E. Macy in Ardsley
  • Tibbetts Brook in Yonkers
  • Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River
  • Willson's Woods in Mount Vernon.

Parents are asked to follow these guidelines when bringing their children to play on the structures:

• Do not visit if you are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, or were recently (within 14 days) exposed to COVID-19.

• Do not use the playground if it appears crowded.

• Do wear a mask if you are over the age of two and able to medically tolerate when not able to maintain social distance.

• Do maintain at least six feet social distance from people you don’t live with.

• Do bring and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

