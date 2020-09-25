These Westchester Playgrounds Will Reopen This Weekend

A dozen Westchester County playgrounds will reopen to the public, and will be sanitized twice daily due to COVID-19.
Each of the playgrounds, which will open on Saturday, Sept. 26, will be open from 8 a.m. until dusk each day.
The 12 parks are:
- Blue Mountain in Peekskill
- Croton Gorge in Cortlandt
- Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson
- George's Island in Montrose
- Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla
- Ridge Road in Hartsdale
- Sprain Ridge in Yonkers
- Saxon Woods in White Plains (Pictured)
- V.E. Macy in Ardsley
- Tibbetts Brook in Yonkers
- Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River
- Willson's Woods in Mount Vernon.
Parents are asked to follow these guidelines when bringing their children to play on the structures:
• Do not visit if you are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, or were recently (within 14 days) exposed to COVID-19.
• Do not use the playground if it appears crowded.
• Do wear a mask if you are over the age of two and able to medically tolerate when not able to maintain social distance.
• Do maintain at least six feet social distance from people you don’t live with.
• Do bring and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.