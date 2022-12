From December 19 through January 6, St. John's Riverside Hospital is holding a coat drive.

New or gently used adult coats can be donated at any of three designated drop off locations, and will benefit the patients of behavioral health services. Locations include the security offices of Andrus Pavilion, Dobbs Ferry Pavilion, or ParkCare Pavilion.

Contact Son-Ja Dixon for more information at sdixon@riversidehealth.org.