Newest Breast Surgeon At St. John’s Riverside Hospital And Montefiore Is Sloan Trained

Maureen P. McEvoy, MD, is a Breast Surgeon at Montefiore and St. John's Riverside Hospital, an Assistant Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the Program Director of the Breast Surgery Fellowship. Since 2015, Dr. McEvoy has been devoted solely to caring for women and men with breast cancer. Her clinical focus is on minimally invasive and oncoplastic techniques to achieve cosmetically acceptable outcomes while treating breast cancer surgically. Additionally, she educates patients about their diagnosis and helps them explore treatment options.

In 2002, Dr. McEvoy received her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Chemistry at New York University. She continued her studies at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where she received her Doctor of Medicine in 2007. Her postgraduate training began in 2007 at Albert Einstein College of Medicine with a Surgical residency, which she completed in 2014. In 2011, she completed a Clinical Research fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Her training continued at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2014 with a yearlong fellowship in Breast Surgical Oncology.

Young women with breast cancer and the prevention of lymphedema have been the main focuses of interest in Dr. McEvoy’s research. She has presented her work on breast cancer nationally at numerous meetings and lectures. Her work has also been published in several peer-reviewed journals and articles.

Dr. McEvoy received the Breast Journal Award in 2015 at the Multidisciplinary Symposium on Breast Disease given to her by the American Society of Breast Disease.