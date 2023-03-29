'Food Is Crazy Fresh': New Thai Restaurant In Ardsley Drawing Rave Reviews

An all-new restaurant in Westchester is already leaving visitors gobsmacked at the quality and freshness of its Thai cuisine.

Neung Thai Kitchen, located in Ardsley at 800 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A), opened in December 2022 and since then has been aiming to serve a "true Thai experience" to visitors, according to the restaurant's website.

The eatery's chefs use the "freshest and most authentic ingredients available" in a variety of curries, noodles, soups, fried rice dishes, and entrees, the owners said.

Menu items offered include drunken noodles, different kinds of Thai coconut curry, Pad Thai noodles, sweet and sour chicken, coconut shrimp, and an assortment of other popular Thai-inspired meals.

Coffee and tea lovers will also be covered by the new restaurant, as Thai iced tea and iced coffee are both available as well.

Reviewers on Yelp heaped praise on the eatery and the quality of its food.

"Excellent! The food is crazy fresh and you can easily tell by the color and crispness of the veggies," wrote Jay H. of Ardsley, who added that the location's ambiance is "homely and welcoming."

Karen L. of Bedford Hills wrote that those interested should not wait to try the eatery's dishes.

"Friendly service included...Run don't walk...Delicious," she wrote.

If you are still not convinced, heed Ardsley resident Gregory J.'s review.

"Pad Thai was tasty and not overly salted and the duck was roasted perfectly," he wrote, adding, "We ended the meal with their mango and sweet rice dessert. We fought over who got the last bite so you know it was up to par."

Those interested in visiting the restaurant can do so every day of the week besides Tuesday.

