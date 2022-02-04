COVID-19: Poll Reveals Percentage Of Americans Who Say ‘We Just Need to Get On With Our Lives'

The majority of Americans are ready to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic and simply accept it as a part of everyday life and move on, according to a newly released national poll.

Poll Do You Think "We Just Need To Get On With Our Lives" and Live With COVID? Yes No With certain restrictions in place Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think "We Just Need To Get On With Our Lives" and Live With COVID? Yes 67%

No 0%

With certain restrictions in place 33% Back to Vote

Monmouth University released the results of a new study, which found that seven in 10 Americans agree with the sentiment “it’s time that we accept that COVID-19 is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives.”

Of that 70 percent, 78 percent of those polled reported that they had previously contracted COVID-19, and 65 percent of whom have not been infected.

The largest divide came between conservatives and liberals, with 89 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of independents ready to move on versus 47 percent of Democrats as the country remains politically divided.

According to the poll, approximately 34 percent believe the US will get the outbreak under control and return to normal by the end of the year, while one in four said that do not believe a return to normalcy is coming, up from 22 percent in a similar poll over the fall.

The poll also found that half the public is either “very” (23 percent) or “somewhat” (27 percent) concerned about catching one of the new COVID-19 variants that have been emerging, though upwards of 40 percent believe they’ve already contracted it.

“Americans’ worries about COVID haven’t gone away. It seems more to be a realization that we are not going to get this virus under control in a way that we thought was possible just last year,” Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute said.

“A key factor in the public’s inclination to accept having to live with Covid is the intransigence of a sizable segment of the population on vaccination,” he continued. ”It seems unlikely that herd immunity could ever be achieved through preventative measures.”

The complete results from the Monmouth University poll can be found here.

