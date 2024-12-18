The lawsuits, filed in Westchester County Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18 by law firm Levy Konigsberg, name the Dobbs Ferry Children's Village campus, which operates residential foster care programs.

The plaintiffs, who were not named but were described as "brave survivors" by the attorneys, allege a pattern of sexual abuse enabled and perpetrated by staff members at the facility.

Levy Konigsberg attorneys Anna Kull and Shaunna Lazzaro, who filed the cases, said the complaints detail how survivors have been left traumatized by their experiences.

In a statement announcing the filings, Kull called the situation a "systemic issue" and emphasized the need for accountability:

"Children’s Village purports to serve youth in foster care, the juvenile justice system, undocumented children, and homeless teens – minors who undoubtedly require heightened care and supervision. Tragically, these cases reveal a deeply rooted pattern of negligence, sexual abuse, and institutional betrayal that cannot be ignored," Kull said.

The five lawsuits join six others already pending against The Children's Village in other courts, attorneys said.

The Children's Village, located in Dobbs Ferry, serves at-risk youth and operates residential treatment programs designed to provide structure and support.

The lawsuits are not the first accusations of sexual abuse to result from the Dobbs Ferry Children's Village location: a former employee of the Dobbs Ferry facility, Yonkers resident Rebecca Jean-Baptiste, was sentenced in October to a 10-year mandatory probation period with sex offender conditions for third-degree rape in connection with an incident that happened at the center.

According to the Westchester County DA's Office, in late 2021, Jean-Baptiste had sex with a 16-year-old resident. She had been employed as a Limited Secure Placement Specialist responsible for direct care of teenagers, and later as a Control Room specialist watching cameras throughout the campus, according to officials.

Following the five new lawsuits, a spokesperson for The Children's Village put out a statement on Wednesday:

"We are aware of the litigation and are currently reviewing the legal documents. As this matter is now with legal counsel, we are unable to provide further details at this time," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.