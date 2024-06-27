Man With Outstanding Warrants Robs Hastings-On-Hudson Home, Ties Up Victims: Police

Brandon Scerri, age 29, who is currently homeless with a last known address in Dobbs Ferry, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26 in connection with a burglary that happened in Hastings-on-Hudson on Saturday, May 11, according to Hastings-on-Hudson Police Chief David Dosin.

On the day of the incident at around 5:20 a.m., police received a 911 call from a resident with an address on Broadway (Route 9) who reported her house was being burglarized by a man armed with a handgun, Dosin said.

According to Dosin, during the robbery, Scerri displayed the gun and demanded money from the victims. After tying the victims up, Scerri allegedly fled the residence with around $850 and assorted jewelry.

After the incident, detectives processed the scene and began an investigation with help from neighboring departments and the FBI Westchester Safe Street Task Force.

The investigation eventually determined that Scerri had allegedly been involved in the crime, leading to his arrest. He was charged with:

First-degree robbery;

First-degree burglary;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree grand larceny;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

In addition to these charges, Scerri also possesses two outstanding arrest warrants from Pennsylvania and Florida for violent felonies, Dosin said.

Scerri was later arraigned in the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Justice Court and sent to the Westchester County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

