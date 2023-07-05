Hastings-On-Hudson Village Justice Dies After Cancer Battle: 'Exemplary Human Being'

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Joseph DiSalvo, who served as Village Justice since 2004 and Acting Village Justice before that since 1988, died at the age of 71 on Saturday, July 1, Mayor Nicola Armacost announced.

DiSalvo, who served as a judge until the week before his death, split his time between practicing law in Westchester with Bronxville-based Nobile, Magarian & DiSalvo, LLP, and serving as Village Justice for Hastings.

In his role with the village, DiSalvo handled a variety of cases ranging from parking tickets to serious crimes and prided himself on doing so in a "firm but fair manner," Armacost said.

He also represented Hastings residents in his role as Managing Partner with his law firm, in which his focus was on wills, trusts and estates, real estate, land use, and commercial and litigation matters.

In this role, DiSalvo always enjoyed helping his clients through major milestones in their lives, such as getting married, purchasing their first home, establishing wills, and administering estates, his obituary said.

DiSalvo was also passionate about serving his community and became a trusted advisor, mentor, and friend to Hastings officials such as Armacost, who called him an "exemplary human being."

"He was kind, he was wise, he was compassionate and he was respectful," Armacost added.

In addition to becoming a pillar in his community by practicing law, DiSalvo also dedicated his time to serving as a Trustee and Chair at St. John’s Riverside Hospital, a Director for The Sharing Community soup kitchen and homeless shelter in Yonkers, and a Director for Westchester Residential Opportunities.

A man of devout faith, DiSalvo could also often be found at Saint Matthew & Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, where he served as an educator, advisor, lector, and leader up to his death.

He joined the parish when he moved to Hastings in 1979 with his wife, Joanne, who he had four children with.

Ultimately, many will remember DiSalvo for being a trusted advisor and role model who was dedicated to pouring himself into work that benefitted others, his obituary said.

He is survived by Joanne; their children, Julia, Andrew, Katie, and Patrick; his eight grandchildren, his three brothers, and numerous other family members.

A service for DiSalvo will be held on Wednesday, July 5 at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home at 64 Ashford Ave. in Dobbs Ferry from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will then be held on Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church at 616 Warburton Ave. in Hastings-on-Hudson.

