'Hard To Imagine' Biden Serving 4 Years, Says Michael Douglas Who Hosted Irvington Fundraiser

In an interview with BBC, iconic actor Michael Douglas said it would be "hard to imagine" Biden serving another full term in office if he is re-elected, the outlet reported.

Douglas, who himself is 79 years old, personally hosted the fundraiser for Biden along with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, at their Irvington-on-Hudson residence on Thursday, April 25. Despite this though, Douglas seems to have changed his tune on Biden's candidacy.

"It's a painful, painful decision because I admire the man tremendously," Douglas said during the interview, adding, "But I am worried."

Douglas cited Biden's performance during his debate with former president Donald Trump as a factor.

"I think the most disappointing thing for me in the debate was not necessarily how he felt, but the inability to acknowledge all the lies that President Trump was talking about, " Douglas said.

He also defended the role of actors in politics: "We've been accused of having a little bigger voice than we should have, but we're all involved as celebrities...Maybe it's going to help move along the politicians who have been waffling."

Douglas is not the only prominent actor and longtime Biden supporter to turn on the president.

George Clooney also had a similar sentiment in an opinion piece written for The New York Times on Wednesday, July 10, in which he called for Biden to end his re-election bid.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010," Clooney wrote in the piece, adding, "He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Several Democrats have also called on Biden to step aside, including Rep. Pat Ryan, age 42, a moderate who represents the 18th District, which covers part of Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Ryan told The New York Times that Biden should end his campaign "for the good of the country" in a public announcement on Wednesday.

Click here to watch Douglas's full interview with the BBC.

