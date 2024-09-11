Former Teacher Accused Of Touching, Kissing Student At Hastings High School

Hartsdale resident Michael Rubino, age 63, was arrested in connection with an incident at Hastings High School in June involving the unwanted touching and kissing of an underage student, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to the DA's Office, at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, June 10, Rubino, who taught music with Hastings public schools for over 20 years, took the student to the school auditorium. He then pulled them behind the curtains and hugged and kissed them without their consent, officials said.

The DA's Office added that after allegedly rubbing the student's back and kissing their cheek and neck, he then tried kissing them on the lips.

The student went on to immediately report the incident to a teacher, who told administrators about it the same day. The district then proceeded to report the incident to the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department and put Rubino on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.

Rubino later retired from the district in July.

Following his arrest, he was arraigned on Wednesday in the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Justice Court on the following charges:

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Third-degree sexual abuse;

Second-degree harassment.

Rubino's bail was set at $7,000 cash, $25,000 bond, and $50,000 partially-secured bond at 10 percent. He will next appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

In a statement regarding the case, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah condemned Rubino's alleged actions:

"This defendant, a long-time teacher, exploited the trust placed in him by the school, parents, students, and community when he allegedly sexually abused a student," Rocah said, adding, "We commend the brave young victim for coming forward.”

Anyone else who may have been victimized or has information about other victims can contact the DA's Office Special Prosecutions Division by calling 914-995-3000.

