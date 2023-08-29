Eatery Closes Doors for Last Time In Irvington: 'We Have Been Tremendously Fortunate'

GoSu Meats & Noodles, located in Irvington at 50 South Buckhout St., closed its doors after serving dinner for the last time on Saturday, Aug. 19, the eatery's owners announced on social media.

The owners did not give a reason for the closure, but instead expressed thanks to customers who had stopped by over the years.

"We have been tremendously fortunate to serve you," the owners said in their closing announcement, adding, "Thank you again for all your love and support over the years."

The restaurant was known for combining meat dishes such as spicy pork and Korean-style beef with a variety of noodles.

The closing prompted an outpouring of grief from former customers on social media.

"I am so sorry to hear this. I loved your delicious food, and you are wonderful people as well," commented Michelle W., who also added, "You will be missed."

"Oh no! We loved your restaurant. A real loss for Irvington," commented Liz G., who continued, "Thank you for all you did during Covid. It did not go unnoticed. You will be sorely missed."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.