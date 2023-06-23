Car Thief Caught In Hudson River After Pursuit In Hastings-On-Hudson: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 21 just before 4 p.m., when a patrol officer in Hastings-on-Hudson tried to pull over a vehicle with stolen license plates near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, according to Hastings-on-Hudson Police Chief David Dosin.

The car then refused to stop for the officer and pulled over into the driveway of a residence on Main Street before continuing down the driveway and onto a sidewalk.

The vehicle then continued down a staircase and exited back on Main Street. From there, it continued north on Warburton Avenue, west on Spring Street, and south on Southside Avenue while officers followed in pursuit.

Finally, the car stopped on the trailway at the dead end of Southside Avenue. At this point, the driver, identified as Bronx resident Joseph Espinal, got out of the car and ran away on foot before he was finally caught in the Hudson River.

Espinal was then charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Third-degree criminal mischief;

Second-degree reckless endangerment;

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;

Numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

Espinal was arraigned in court before being released without bail. He will appear in Hastings-on-Hudson Justice Court on Wednesday, July 19.

