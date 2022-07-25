Recall Of Bakery Product Expanded Due To Potential Presence Of Plastic Pieces

A company is expanding a recall of cookies and other baked goods that may contain pieces of hard plastic.

Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced on Wednesday, July 20, that it is expanding a recall from June to include an additional product and more Best By dates for the four of the cookie products included in its original recall.

According to the announcement, the updated recall includes the following products:

The company said consumers should not eat the recalled products and should contact the company at 1-855-543-5335 for more information and refunds.

