All Lanes Reopen After Road Collapse On Saw Mill River Parkway In Hastings (Update)

All lanes on the southbound parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson have reopened following work by the New York State Department of Transportation, Westchester County Police announced early Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 a.m.

The roadway had been closed since Sunday evening, Sept. 7, after part of it collapsed near Farragut Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson, as Daily Voice previously reported.

DOT officials said the damage was caused by heavy rain that worsened the deterioration of a drainage pipe beneath the surface.

By Monday afternoon, Sept. 8, all southbound traffic was being diverted at the I-87/I-287/Route 119 exit in Elmsford while crews worked to stabilize and repair the roadway. Northbound lanes had reopened by then.

DOT officials said crews immediately mobilized after the collapse to address the drainage damage, which impacted a section of road that sees about 47,000 vehicles daily.

Repairs were completed overnight, and the road is once again open to commuters as of Tuesday morning.

