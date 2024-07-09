Alert Issued For Missing Irvington Resident

Robert "Bob" Cerbone, age 78, was last seen on Tuesday, July 9, around 3 a.m., walking away from his Irvington home on Hudson View Park.

According to the Irvington Police Department, Cerbone suffers from Alzheimer's disease and may be disoriented and confused.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and black sneakers. It is not known if he changed before leaving his home.

He does not have a car, cell phone, or money and is believed to be traveling by foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irvington Police at 914-591-8080.

