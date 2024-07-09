A Few Clouds with Haze 79°

SHARE

Alert Issued For Missing Irvington Resident

Authorities in Westchester are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing after leaving his home. 

Robert "Bob" Cerbone, age 78.&nbsp;

Robert "Bob" Cerbone, age 78. 

 Photo Credit: Irvington Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Robert "Bob" Cerbone, age 78, was last seen on Tuesday, July 9, around 3 a.m., walking away from his Irvington home on Hudson View Park.

According to the Irvington Police Department, Cerbone suffers from Alzheimer's disease and may be disoriented and confused. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and black sneakers. It is not known if he changed before leaving his home. 

He does not have a car, cell phone, or money and is believed to be traveling by foot. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Irvington Police at 914-591-8080. 

Click the Facebook icon below to share this story. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE