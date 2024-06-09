2 New Businesses To Celebrate Openings In Dobbs Ferry: Here's Where, When

The two businesses, which will both be located in the village of Dobbs Ferry and will celebrate their openings with ribbon-cutting ceremonies, are:

Parlor Dental, which will open at 66 Main St., Suite A on Tuesday, June 18 at 5 p.m.;

Hi There!, a gift shop that will open at 7 Cedar St. on Wednesday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

Parlor Dental, which will be opened by maxillofacial prosthodontist Igor Chikunov, will be a family-owned practice dedicated to creating a "warm, welcoming environment" for patients, the owners said.

The practice's ribbon-cutting ceremony will include refreshments, snacks, and a raffle for prizes such as teeth-whitening treatments and Sonicare toothbrushes.

Meanwhile, Hi There!, a gift shop to be opened by first-time store owner Jane O'Donnell along with partners Dollie Banner and Eric Neuner, will offer a selection of "cool gifts, vintage finds, and unique crafts," the owners said.

This will include handmade treasures, eclectic gifts, local art, vintage collectibles, whimsical greeting cards, stickers, and more. The shop will also showcase the talent of local makers and independent vendors.

"Our goal is to create a vibrant hub that celebrates individuality and community spirit," O'Donnell said, adding, "We believe that Hi There! truly has something for everyone.”

