Yowza! Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Orange County Convenience Store

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 North Plank Road.

The second prize-winning ticket was sold for the drawing held on Friday, Nov. 17, New York Lottery announced.

Two other million-dollar winners were announced in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

