Yowza: NY Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize

Long Island resident Mack Peoples, of Brentwood, claimed a top prize on the “$10,000 A Week For Life” scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced.

The ticket guarantees a minimum payout of $10 million.

Peoples opted to take a single lump sum payment totaling $4,224,667 after paying taxes.

He snagged his golden ticket at a 7-Eleven store located in Bay Shore, at 1375 Brentwood Road.

As of Friday, there were still two top prizes remaining on the “$10,000 A Week For Life” ticket.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

New York’s scratch-off games generated more than $4.4 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, according to New York Lottery.

Of that, school districts in Suffolk County received over $359.4 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.

