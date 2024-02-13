Snow 32°

Years-Long Investigation Leads To Murder Charge For Rockland County Man

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a car and then setting the vehicle on fire.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident Robert Rodriguez, age 36, from Stony Point, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9. for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 incident.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to find a 2021 Hyundai Sonata fully engulfed in flames southbound on the Palisades Parkway near Exit 16 in Stony Point. 

An investigation revealed that Ronald Mann, from the Bronx, was dead inside the vehicle. The Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mann had suffered from a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

An extensive investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation led to the arrest of Rodriguez. 

He was arraigned in the Town of Stony Point Justice Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail without bail. 

State Police were assisted in the investigation by:

  • New York State Fire
  • Stony Point Police Department
  • Town of Haverstraw Police Department
  • Suffern Police Department
  • Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.  

