Wrong Driveway Killing: Trial Date Set For NY Homeowner Accused Of Shooting 20-Year-Old

Jury selection in Kevin Monohan’s murder trial will begin on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, with the trial expected to start two days later, Washington County District Attorney Anthony Jordan told Daily Voice.

He expects the trial to last two to three weeks.

Monohan, age 65, is currently locked up without bail, charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kaylin Gillis.

Investigators said it was just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, when Gillis and three others mistakenly turned into Monohan’s driveway in the rural town of Hebron while looking for a friend’s house.

After realizing their mistake, they turned around and were leaving his home when Monahan fired two shots at their vehicle from a 12-gauge shotgun, striking Gillis, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s boyfriend had to drive nearly five miles away from the shooting scene in order to get cell reception and call 911.

Gillis, a 2021 graduate of Schuylerville High School in Saratoga County, was treated at the scene but died from her injuries.

Monahan spent roughly an hour holed up inside his home talking with 911 dispatchers before finally surrendering.

According to deputies, the group of friends never got out of their car and had no interaction with Monahan prior to the shooting.

Monahan has pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Reckless endangerment

Tampering with evidence

His attorney, Arthur Frost, told WNYT they plan to argue that Monahan felt threatened by the car pulling into his driveway and accidentally fired the fatal shot after first firing a warning shot into the air.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.