Attempted Bank Fraud: 1 Suspect Captured, 1 On The Run In Rockland County

The incident occurred in Rockland County on Wednesday, April 10 at the Affinity Federal Credit Union in Nanuet.

According to Detective Norman Peters with the Clarkstown Police, Hanlin Yang of Virginia and a woman arrived at the bank and attempted to make a money transfer of $45,000 from an account.

Peters said Yang and the woman became "agitated" and left the area as bank officials attempted to verify the identification used.

Yang was captured, and the woman, who was described as wearing a black vest and hat with Colorado written across the front, has not been located, Peters said.

He added that as officers searched for the woman, Bardonia Elementary went into a brief lockout.

Yang was released on his own recognizance and then turned over to the New York City Police Department where he was wanted on a warrant.

