Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Bergen County That Departed From Spring Valley

The pedestrian was struck near the New Bridge Landing station in River Edge by Pascack Valley Line train 2118 around 4:45 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

The train had left Spring Valley, NY at 4:05 p.m.and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:20 p.m., the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported to the 120 customers or the crew on board. Pascack Valley Line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Spring Valley and Anderson Street, but has since resumed.

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

