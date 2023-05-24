Woman Sentenced For Horrific Stabbing Of Spring Valley Restaurant Owner

The Rockland District Attorney announced that Evelyn Lopez, a resident of Spring Valley, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 24 to nearly 11 years in state prison after she was convicted of stabbing the woman in March 2022.

Lopez’s sentence includes nine years in state prison for the assault itself, and 364 days each for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the DA’s Office, the victim was closing her business for the night on March 10, 2022.

As the woman was getting into her car, Lopez approached her and pretended to be injured.

The victim attempted to help Lopez, but instead, Lopez stabbed her multiple times in her face and hand using two knives.

Lopez’s victim required specialized surgery to the tendons in her hand, and suffered a deep wound to the face, the DA’s Office reported.

A three-week trial in January and February ended in Lopez being convicted of the following:

First-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts

Lopez “committed a brutal act of senseless violence against the victim,” said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II. “This unprovoked attack left the victim with serious injuries…[she] will be held accountable for her actions.”

