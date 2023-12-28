Rain Fog/Mist 49°

Woman Found Dead In Hudson River On Christmas Eve Tentatively Identified

A woman who was found floating in the Hudson River on Christmas Eve has been tentatively identified.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The body was discovered in Dutchess County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 near Waryas Park in the city of Poughkeepsie.

The body was taken to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification of the remains, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police. 

"As of today, the remains have been tentatively identified, an identification will be made by the medical examiner’s office more than likely through dental records," Clark said.

The final determination of the manner and cause of death will be made by the medical examiner's office after their investigation, Clark added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

