Woman Dead, Man Injured During Shooting In Region

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 12:30 a.m., Monday, May 28, outside of Building 2 of the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex at Terri Lane in Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police, responding officers located two victims, an adult man and a woman, who were still inside a vehicle.

Both victims had sustained gunshot wounds after their vehicle had driven into a parking lot and was shot at, Johnston said.

Johnstone said the woman was transported to Garnet Catskill Medical Center in Harris, where she was declared dead.

The man was transported to Garnet Orange Medical Center in serious condition.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Village of Monticello Police, New York State Police, and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office.

The New York State Police will be the lead agency in the investigation in the future.

The names and ages of the victims are being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

