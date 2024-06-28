Woman Charged With Prostitution After Undercover Operation At Rockland Spa

The detail was conducted on Thursday, June 27, in Rockland County at Oceart Spa, located at 76 N. Route 9W in Haverstraw, after police say allegations of prostitution and unlicensed massages were reported by members of the community.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of New York City resident Lan Xu, age 55, of Queens, who was charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession (Class E felony),

Prostitution (Class B misdemeanor).

According to Town of Haverstraw Police Department Chief John Gould Jr., Xu solicited an undercover Investigator for sexual acts and performed a massage without a professional massage therapy license, which is required by New York State.

Gould said the Village of Haverstraw Building Department was on the scene and will remove the Certificate of Occupancy, closing the business.

Xu was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court.

The Haverstraw Police Department and investigators from the Rockland County District Attorney's Office Narcotics Task Force conducted the joint operation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.