Woman Nabbed After Posing As Law Firm Employee In Region, Police Say

Tara Muller, of Milford, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Sullivan County on Friday, Jan. 19 in Liberty by New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, Muller was arrested after an investigation revealed that she was representing herself as an employee of a law firm in the Hudson Valley while collecting retainer fees and representation from potential clients.

Muller was charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession

Grand larceny

Offering a false instrument for filing

Falsifying business records.

State Police are asking anyone who has had contact with Muller as she represented herself with any law offices to please contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 11759549.

