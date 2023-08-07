Woman, 25, Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash In Hudson Valley

The crash occurred in Ulster County around 5:40 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, in Ulster Park.

According to Sgt. Collin Reynolds, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Manpreet Mann, age 25, of Poughkeepsie was located by police trapped in a 2014 Ford Fusion about 15 feet down an embankment on Route 9W.

Firefighters extricated Mann from the car in 20 minutes using Hurst tools known as the Jaws of Life. It took an additional 10 minutes to bring her up to the roadway, the Esopus Fire Department said.

Original reports stated there was a second patient and firefighters and police searched the woods for 30 minutes until additional information was received and the search was discontinued.

Route 9W was closed for approximately two hours during the cleanup and accident investigation.

Mann was transported to MidHudson Region Hospital for treatment.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by:

New York State Police

Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad

Esopus Fire Department

Mobile Life Support Service

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

