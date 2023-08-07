Witnesses Sought In Fatal Rockland County Crash

Rockland County resident Dariel Rivera, of Central Nyack, was killed around 3:50 a.m., Friday, July 14, on Route 303 in West Nyack.

According to Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, officers found Rivera after police received reports of a person lying in the roadway.

Rivera, who was riding an electric scooter, which was found heavily damaged, had sustained severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.

A witness who stayed at the scene recalled seeing a white SUV in front of his vehicle, traveling southbound on Rt. 303 in the righthand lane.

"While an arrest has been made in this case, investigators are still asking for any witnesses who have yet to come forward," Peters said.

Patrick J. Sharkey III, age 35, of Garnerville, came to Clarkstown Police headquarters to report that he had hit someone on Route 303 earlier, Peters said.

Sharkey was arrested and charged with:

Operator leaving the scene of an accident - resulting in death (felony)

Aggravated unlicensed operation - permanent revocation (felony)

Circumvent interlock device

He was arraigned and held on a $50,000 bond.

To contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

If you have an anonymous tip, you can submit it by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send.

