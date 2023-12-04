Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Store

The ticket, worth $50,000 for the Saturday, Dec. 2, Powerball drawing was sold in Orange County at the Smoke 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 28-35-41-47-60 and a Powerball of 3.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

