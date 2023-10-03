$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

The winning ticket, which had all the right numbers of 12-26-27-43-47, but not the Powerball of 5, won the $2 million by purchasing a multiplier which doubled their winnings, said the New York Lottery.

The ticket was sold in Orange County in Newburgh at the always lucky Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road, the lottery said.

No word yet on who the winner is, or how much the store will receive.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, Oct. 4 game is already over $1 billion.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.