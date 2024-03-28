West Point Cadet Dies In Drowning Accident

Havin Morris, age 21, of Pleasanton, California, a student at West Point in Orange County in the town of Highlands, died on Monday, March 25, while on leave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Cadet Morris was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, committed to serving his country as an Army Officer. The entire West Point community offers our heartfelt condolences to the Morris family,” said West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland.

According to the Fort Lauderdale police, his death appears to be an accidental drowning, and no foul play is suspected.

The Fort Lauderdale Police and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are cooperating on the investigation, West Point officials said.

Morris’ tactical officer, Maj. Rebecca A. Gogue described him "as a bright, resilient young man with a determination to succeed in all he did."

Cadet Morris’ family has been officially notified by the US Army, and a casualty assistance officer has been appointed to support them.

"The entire West Point community will continue to support Havin’s family, friends, and teammates," academy officials added.

West Point has resources available to assist cadets, staff, faculty, and community members.

