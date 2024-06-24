West Nile Virus Detected In Rockland County

The group was detected on Monday, June 17, in Rockland County in the town of Orangetown, according to the Rockland County Department of Health.

So far this year, 33 groups have been submitted for testing. No human cases have been reported this season, and Rockland's last reported human case was in 2023.

"This time of year is when we see a rise in West Nile Virus activity, and this positive mosquito pool confirms that," said Amy Isenberg, environmental health specialist and mosquito program coordinator.

Isenberg said the Health Department mosquito control team visits all known mosquito breeding sites and applies larvicides throughout the summer to control the mosquito population, reducing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses, she added. However, a bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death.

Although a person’s chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness. Not everyone infected with West Nile Virus will become ill.

However, West Nile can cause serious complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands. If you think you have symptoms of West Nile Virus, see your doctor immediately.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Many types of mosquitoes, including those that can spread disease, lay their eggs in items around the home, such as in birdbaths, unused flowerpots, discarded tires, and even bottle caps, as well as in small ponds or other bodies of stagnant water.

The best and most effective mosquito control begins in private yards. Health officials said eliminating standing water is the first step in reducing mosquito breeding.

For additional information, call the Rockland County Health Department at 845-364-3173.

