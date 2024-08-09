Wendy's Offering $1 Frostys, But There's Catch

Poll What's The Proper Way To Eat A Frosty? With a spoon Let it melt and use a straw Dipping fries in it Submit Vote View Results Current Results What's The Proper Way To Eat A Frosty? With a spoon 96%

Let it melt and use a straw 0%

Dipping fries in it 4% Back to Vote

For the next six weeks, the popular Wendy's Frosty is just a buck. The promotion ends on Sunday, Sept. 15 and features the Classic Chocolate Frosty or the new Triple Berry Frosty, a flavor in its "final days," the chain said.

Visit Wendy's.com for more details on the promotion.

The promotion comes when thermometers regularly reach temperatures of "please make it stop," making a cold, sweet treat ideal, but also amid a growing push to lower the price of fast food items.

Several restaurant chains that built their business on the promise of cheap food fast were blasted earlier this year after they failed two out of three of those requirements.

McDonald's brought back a $5 value meal to their menu after a McMuffin went viral after it sold for $7 at a drive-thru.

Wendy's isn't immune to complaints of high prices. The company earlier this year announced "Surge Pricing," which means the cost of its items could vary depending on the time of day, supplies, or even weather.

Wendy's later backtracked — spicy chicken sandwiched out — on surge pricing after backlash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.